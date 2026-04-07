Terence Crawford has named the fights he wants to see before 2026 ends, and his comments have drawn wide attention across boxing. Terence Crawford, a retired five-division world champion and former pound-for-pound No. 1, shared his views in a recent interview.

He retired after defeating Canelo Alvarez to become undisputed at super-middleweight. His record and achievements continue to give weight to his opinions. Fans and analysts reacted after he listed three matchups involving active fighters across different divisions. Each pairing features athletes who are currently competing at a high level and remain in the title discussions in the sport.

“It is tough to say because there are so many big fights to be made. I would love to see Keyshawn Davis versus Devin Haney. I would love to see ‘Bam’ [Jesse Rodriguez] versus [Naoya] Inoue, and I would love to see Shakur [Stevenson] versus [Gervonta] ‘Tank’ Davis.”

Keyshawn Davis vs Devin Haney

Keyshawn Davis and Devin Haney are both active in the welterweight division. Haney is a former undisputed lightweight champion and now holds a world title at 147 pounds. He continues to pursue major fights in the division and remains part of ongoing title conversations.

Davis is a rising contender who has called for bigger opponents as he builds his professional record. He is scheduled to face Nahir Albright in a rematch on May 16 in Norfolk. A potential matchup between Davis and Haney would place an emerging fighter against an established champion. Both fighters are active and continue to compete against ranked opponents within their division. Their names remain present in discussions around future title fights.

Jesse Rodriguez vs Naoya Inoue

Jesse Rodriguez and Naoya Inoue are among the leading fighters in their weight classes. Rodriguez currently holds titles at super-flyweight and has gained recognition through recent performances. Inoue has won world titles in multiple divisions and continues to compete at a high level.

He is scheduled to face Junto Nakatani in his next bout. A matchup between Rodriguez and Inoue would involve two active champions from different divisions. Both fighters remain part of ongoing title discussions and continue to face top-level competition. Their achievements have placed them among the most recognized names in their respective weight classes.

Shakur Stevenson vs Gervonta Davis

Shakur Stevenson and Gervonta Davis are established fighters competing across the lightweight and light-welterweight divisions. Stevenson currently holds a world title at 140 pounds and remains active in scheduled bouts. Davis is a multi-division champion and remains involved in major discussions about fights.

Conversations about a potential matchup between Stevenson and Davis have taken place, but no official fight has been confirmed.

Crawford’s comments identify three matchups that involve active fighters across different divisions. Each pairing includes athletes who are currently competing, holding titles, or pursuing title opportunities. These fights remain part of ongoing discussions within boxing as the 2026 schedule continues to develop.