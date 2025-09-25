The Teofimo Lopez next fight news is up in the air, as “The Takeover” is fresh off a title defense over Steve Claggett. For now, the reigning WBO and The Ring light welterweight champion can explore options, including these three possible opponents.

Who will Teofimo Lopez next fight be against?

Following his lackluster performance in a win over Steve Claggett, there is plenty at stake for Teofimo Lopez when he returns. That could be several months down the road, though, as “The Takeover” has not fought more than twice in a calendar year since 2019. With that being said, he is still a champion and could line up against Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney, or Arnold Barboza Jr. next.

Tank : Unbeaten and the reigning WBA lightweight champion, Davis would be the ultimate prize for Lopez.

: Unbeaten and the reigning WBA lightweight champion, Davis would be the ultimate prize for Lopez. The Dream : After all the controversy surrounding his bout with Ryan Garcia, Lopez would be an easier challenger to battle with outside the ring for Haney.

: After all the controversy surrounding his bout with Ryan Garcia, Lopez would be an easier challenger to battle with outside the ring for Haney. Barboza: The 32-year-old sports a perfect 30-0 record, having recently retained the WBO Inter-Continental light welterweight title.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett recap

Little came out of the 12-round unanimous decision win for Lopez over Claggett other than that he remained champion. This marks his second successful title defense of the WBO and The Ring light welterweight belts.

Back in February, Lopez got the better of Jamaine Ortiz, also via decision. In fact, each of his last four fights has gone to the scorecards, half of the decisions he has had in his eight-year career.

Claggett never really threatened Lopez during the bout. The Canadian had won 23 of his 26 pro fights coming in and had not lost since 2021. He earned his shot at Lopez with a win over Marcos Gonzalez Barraza.

Taking down Lomachenko: Lopez made his mark in the boxing world when he took on Lomachenko in 2020. The bout was the first major fight since the COVID-19 outbreak. And Lopez did not disappoint.

With no live audience in attendance, Lopez picked the unified champion apart for 12 rounds. By the end, all three judges scored the fight in favor of the challenger.

Lopez would deny Lomachenko an immediate rematch.

Bouncing back: In his first title defense, Lopez was topped by Kambosos in 2021. The bout was delayed due to the champion testing positive for COVID-19. There were also issues with agreeing on a venue, as Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden was eventually decided upon.

Following the loss, Lopez took time off. He would return in 2022 and claim the NABF and WBO International light welterweight titles. He has not lost since that defeat, reeling off four consecutive decisions with championships on the line each time.

Taking a stand: In 2021, Lopez used his fame to support victims of racial violence. Through his social media platforms, he spoke out in support of Asian communities. Around the world, there was a growing increase in anti-Asian racism in light of the Lunar New Year.

What makes Teofimo Lopez so popular?

The Takeover: An Olympian, Lopez has a strong presence in his style of boxing. A native of Brooklyn, New York, he fights with that proverbial chip on his shoulder.

Teofimo Lopez record: 21-1 (13 knockouts)

21-1 (13 knockouts) Teofimo Lopez age : 26

: 26 In 2016, he represented Honduras in the 2016 Summer Olympics. He lost to eventual silver medalist Sofiane Oumiha.

Along with competing in the Olympics, Lopez was the 2015 winner of the Golden Gloves and claimed bronze at the U.S. Youth National Championships in 2013.

He made his professional debut on the undercard of an event that featured Manny Pacquiao vs. Jessie Vargas in 2016.

His father, Teofimo Lopez Sr., started training the youngster at the age of six years old. The family had relocated to Florida after leaving Honduras. Despite outside talks that he should separate from his father, Lopez remains the main trainer for his son.

Teofimo Lopez net worth

When you talk about greatness, how much a fighter brings in goes a long way to determining that. Teofimo Lopez has a net worth of around $3.5 million.