It seems that in his advanced age, football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe believes he could actually beat pound-for-pound boxing star Shakur Stevenson in an actual fight.

On Thursday, the undefeated boxer (25-0) made headlines when he put pen to paper on a new contract. However, instead of coming to terms on a deal with one of the established promoters in the sport, Stevenson signed a deal with Dana White-led promotion Zuffa Boxing. The move sent shockwaves throughout the industry as the new promotion landed its biggest name yet.

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However, the 29-year-old has gone viral for a very different reason on Friday. Following the big news, Stevenson did the media rounds and spoke with different media outlets and popular podcasts about why he decided to sign with Zuffa Boxing. One of those stops was on Night Cap, co-hosted by NFL greats Sharpe and Chad Ocho Cinco. Eventually, things got weird and very heated.

Shannon Sharpe claims he can beat Shakur Stevenson in a fight during wild argument

Shakur Stevenson and Shannon Sharpe just got into a heated argument 😳



“How old are you? You never thrown a punch in your life, I will whoop your ass. You don’t know sh*t about boxing. You’re being ignorant.” pic.twitter.com/fDLDePqlxC — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 10, 2026

Sharpe was the one to open up the can of worms when he boldly called Stevenson’s fighting style “boring.” A critique the boxer has received often as he has risen up the pound-for-pound rankings over the last few years. Obviously, that didn’t sit well with the new Zuffa fighter, and he explained he doesn’t take risks in his fights because just being in a pro fight puts him in “harm’s way.”

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Ocho Cinco then took the conversation in a wild direction when he suggested Stevenson and Sharpe should get into a ring and work out their differences. When Stevenson responded by saying the 58-year-old would want nothing to do with that, the one-time Baltimore Ravens star boldly suggested “he’s too small” and claimed he would win a “street fight.” The bizarre response proved the point that the boxer was making throughout the conversation that he “doesn’t know s*** about boxing.”

While Sharpe would probably outweigh Stevenson by over 100 pounds in a fight, legitimate fighting skills are an equalizer to size, and informed fight fans should know that. Stevenson is one of the most talented fighters on the planet and would absolutely crush the nearly 30-year-old former football star.