A potential clash between champions Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson has picked up steam and could be on the horizon.

WBC lightweight titleholder, Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs), previously expressed his interest in a move up to 140 pounds soon. The native of Newark dominated William Zepeda by a unanimous decision victory in July, as he made his third successful defense of the 135-pound WBC title. Following his win, Stevenson called out 140-pound WBO champion Lopez via social media.

Stevenson is currently the No. 1-ranked lightweight on ESPN’s men’s divisional rankings. The three-division champion is also ranked number seven on their pound-for-pound rankings.

The fight became more of a possibility this week, after Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) proposed two opponents for his next bout. Stevenson, and IBF junior welterweight champion, Richardson Hitchins. Stevenson responded to Lopez just a few hours after the post. Following a brief exchange between the two, the WBO junior welterweight titleholder welcomed a showdown early in 2026.

Are Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez closer to 2026 clash?

It’s going to feel good when this “lil dude” makes you his “lil bitch” in January! I suggest you take all the SNAC you possibly can, & even that won’t help. — Teofimo Lopez (@TeofimoLopez) August 7, 2025

“U called me out lil dude, I told you I’m down” Stevenson responded to Lopez.

“It’s going to feel good when this “lil dude” makes you his “lil b***h” in January! I suggest you take all the SNAC you possibly can, & even that won’t help.” Lopez answered back.

Lopez is coming off a unanimous decision win over Arnold Barboza Jr. in May, as he retained the WBO junior welterweight title for the third time. “The Takeover” had eyed a move up to 147 pounds to take on former unified welterweight champion, Jaron Ennis. However, “Boots” reportedly turned down an offer for a fight.

The two-division champion has won six consecutive fights after a split decision loss against George Kambosos Jr. for the WBA (Super), IBF, and WBO lightweight titles in November 2021. ESPN has Lopez ranked number one at 140 pounds in its divisional rankings.