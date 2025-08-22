Three-division champion Shakur Stevenson has been in Terence Crawford’s camp as he prepares for the biggest fight of his career. And he expects the pound-for-pound star to shock Canelo Alvarez at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on September 13.

According to Odds Shark, Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) currently stands as a +145 underdog. Compared to the -180 favorite Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs). The stakes will be high, as Crawford aims to become the first male three-division undisputed champion in the four-belt era.

Getting a firsthand look at the pound-for-pound great in training camp, Stevenson believes oddsmakers will be in for a surprise next month.

“‘Bud’ is ready. ‘Bud’ is always going to come in there, 100%. And he’s going to be on top of his game. He’s going to be sharp, fast, strong. That’s the thing that is going to surprise a lot of people with this fight. Bud’s power carries up. It’s not just power that was there for 147 or 140. That’s the biggest thing that is going to surprise everybody.” Shakur Stevenson – TMZ Sports

Can the smaller Crawford overcome the odds to make boxing history?

Credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Crawford is one of only three male boxers to capture the undisputed championship in two weight classes. The Omaha, Nebraska native put the 140-pound WBC and WBO titles on the line when he met then-WBA (Super), and IBF titleholder Julius Indongo in August 2017. Crawford knocked Indongo out on body shots in the third round to become the junior welterweight undisputed champion.

In July 2023, Crawford took on Errol Spence Jr. for the 147-pound undisputed championship. A dominant and lopsided performance, Crawford knocked Spence down three times before stopping him in the ninth round. He retained the WBO title and captured the WBA (Super), WBC, and IBF titles, as he became the undisputed champion at 147 pounds.

The two-weight undisputed champion is coming off a unanimous decision win against Israil Madrimov for the 154-pound WBA and vacant WBO interim titles in August 2024. Despite only one fight at junior middleweight, Crawford set his sights on capturing the undisputed championship in a third weight class. And Stevenson believes he is primed to make history in Sept.

“I definitely believe ‘Bud’ gets the win. Canelo used to be one of my favorite fighters. It’s a big risk. I don’t think this is a Errol Spence kind of fight. Because of the fact that he’s a lot bigger than ‘Bud.’ And he also got skills, he’s fast and strong. It’s a big risk and a big fight. But I think if anybody can do it, it’s ‘Bud’ Crawford.” Shakur Stevenson

Crawford is ranked No. 3 on ESPN’s pound-for-pound rankings, while Alvarez stands at No. 8.