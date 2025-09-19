Reigning WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs) wants the biggest fights, against the biggest names in boxing.

There is speculation that Stevenson will move up to 140 pounds, and challenge WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez in 2026. They both faced-off during a segment of Inside The Ring recently, adding fuel to the rumored fight.

The three-division champion Stevenson has set his sights on capturing a world title in a fourth weight class. However, there is a fellow undefeated champion at 135 pounds whom he eyes a showdown with, WBA lightweight titleholder Gervonta Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs).

“He became a big star,” Stevenson told The Arena. “I became a star, in my own right. And getting bigger as I go. I’ve been saying, ‘I thought it was one of the best fights in the sport of boxing.’ But right now, I’m kind of questionable. If it’s really going happen.”

Gervonta Davis’ remarks have caused a chip on Stevenson’s shoulder

Stevenson and Davis have a history of back and forth exchanges on social media. The native of Newark had also revealed there were some hostile direct messages from the WBA lightweight champion. In the aftermath, Stevenson hopes that they can settle it inside the ring.

“I’m itching,” said Stevenson. “Just because of the fact that, it’s been so much built up through the years. To where, you done told me, what you was going to do to me. You done threatened me in certain type of ways. So it’s like, come see about me. I’m not running from you. I’m not going nowhere.”

ESPN has Stevenson ranked no 1. at lightweight in its divisional rankings. “Tank” is right behind him, at no. 2. Stevenson is also listed no. 7 on ESPN’s men’s boxing pound-for-pound rankings. Inarguably, it would be the biggest fight to make at 135 pounds.