Shakur Stevenson believes a fight with Gervonta Davis could become the final bout of Davis’ career. The unbeaten champion made the bold statement after signing a multi-fight deal with Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing. Speaking to Chris Mannix, Stevenson said fans only want to see the best fighters face each other, regardless of titles.

The rivalry between Shakur Stevenson and Gervonta Davis has grown over the years, but the fight has never materialized due to promotional hurdles. While Davis remains sidelined due to legal issues and a lengthy layoff, Stevenson says the matchup still makes sense. He believes the fight would be one of boxing’s biggest events and could become the contest that closes the chapter on Davis’ career.

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Shakur Stevenson says Gervonta Davis fight remains boxing’s biggest matchup

Shakur Stevenson said in an interview that the long-awaited fight with Gervonta Davis does not need undisputed titles to attract fans.

“If I go fight against Tank, no one cares whether it’s for undisputed or not. They just care that it’s the best vs the best,” Stevenson said. “At first, [Davis] said he wouldn’t fight me. Now, I heard him say on Twitter that he will fight me, so it sounds like his tune is changing. He may not admit it, but I think he’s got a lot of respect for me as a fighter, which is why I think he plans on fighting me as his last fight on his way out the door.”

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Stevenson improved his unbeaten record to 25-0 after defeating Teofimo Lopez earlier this year. He has repeatedly called out Gervonta Davis, saying it is one of the biggest matchups available in boxing.

Gervonta Davis remains inactive after legal issues and a long layoff

Gervonta Davis has not fought since his majority draw with Lamont Roach in March 2025. The 31-year-old has spent more than 16 months outside the ring and was named the WBA lightweight “champion in recess” after legal issues stopped him from making a mandatory title defense against Floyd Schofield.

Davis also lost a planned exhibition fight with Jake Paul following domestic violence allegations. Reports in early July said his team informed other promoters that he is unlikely to return before early 2027.

Despite the inactivity, Davis has not announced his retirement. He recently used social media to call out welterweight champion Devin Haney and former mentor Floyd Mayweather, showing he still views himself as an active fighter.

Shakur Stevenson sees Gervonta Davis fight as a legacy-defining moment

Shakur Stevenson said his new partnership with Zuffa Boxing has increased his confidence that major cross-promotional fights can happen. He believes boxing legacies are built by facing top opponents rather than by collecting championship belts.

A fight between Shakur Stevenson and Gervonta Davis would likely take place at 140 pounds or at a catchweight if finalized after Davis returns. For now, Davis’ legal matters and expected return in 2027 remain the biggest obstacles.

Stevenson’s comments have renewed attention on one of boxing’s most requested fights. While Gervonta Davis has given no indication that he plans to retire, Stevenson remains convinced he could become the fighter who hands one of boxing’s biggest stars his final defeat.