Undefeated four-division champion Shakur Stevenson became the latest of several big names to join Zuffa Boxing. The promotion announced a done deal with the Newark-based Stevenson through social media on Thursday. Apart from receiving a lucrative offer, Stevenson will aim for the “biggest fights” under his new contract.

The 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist didn’t shy away from calling for a showdown against WBO welterweight champion Devin Haney, along with WBA lightweight titleholder Gervonta Davis. Stevenson (25-0, 11 KOs) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Teofimo Lopez for the 140-pound Ring and WBO titles in January.

Let’s consider several possibilities for his first fight under the Zuffa Boxing banner.

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Conor Benn

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The native of London, England, took the sole defeat of his career in a unanimous decision loss against Chris Eubank Jr. in April 2025. However, Conor Benn thoroughly dominated Eubank when they met in a thrilling rematch last November. “The Destroyer” scored two knockdowns in the final round to seal a unanimous decision win and even the score.

In his last outing, Benn defeated former 140-pound WBC champion Regis Prograis in a lop-sided unanimous decision victory. Benn sat ringside for Stevenson’s clash against Lopez, where a confrontation between the two ensued following the fight. Is a matchup more likely now that they are both under contract with Zuffa Boxing?

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Ryan Garcia

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“King Ry” finally accomplished a long-desired milestone — to become a world champion. Ryan Garcia took on Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title in February. In the opening round, Garcia showcased his right hand as he scored a knockdown over Barrios. He continued to dominate the rest of the fight, outlanding the overmatched Barrios in total punches 185-106. In a one-sided contest, Garcia defeated Barrios by unanimous decision to become the new WBC welterweight champion.

Garcia and Stevenson had previously exchanged jabs through social media. While the native of Victorville, California, is rumored to face Benn in September, a matchup with Stevenson will be a crowd-pleaser.

Devin Haney

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“The Dream” has established himself as one of the biggest names at 147 pounds with one of the biggest wins of his career. Devin Haney took on Brian Norman Jr. for the WBO welterweight title last November. The previously undefeated Norman was coming off three consecutive stoppage wins but failed to showcase that same level of power against Haney.

On the other hand, Haney sent Norman down on the canvas with a crisp combination in the second round. Haney went on to win by unanimous decision to claim the 147-pound WBO title. With Haney under Stevenson’s radar, could this be the next big fight to make?

Gervonta Davis

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“Tank” can’t seem to catch a break as he continues to face legal troubles. Gervonta Davis last fought in March 2025, in a controversial draw against Lamont Roach Jr. However, he has continued to appear in headlines for several issues with the law.

The WBA lightweight champion may not return to the ring anytime soon. A previous report indicated that Davis may not be ready until at least the first quarter of 2027. The undefeated three-division champion has a history with Stevenson, spanning from back-and-forth exchanges on social media, and even some hostile direct messages. While we can’t count on this matchup just yet, it remains to be seen if eventually they will settle their feud inside the ring.