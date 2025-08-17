WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson and Lamont Roach Jr. are currently on the same boat: without an official next opponent.

Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs) recently revealed that a rematch with 135-pound WBA titleholder Gervonta Davis isn’t happening as anticipated. Mostly because Davis was arrested in July, as he faced battery charges over an alleged domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend. However, the domestic violence charges have since been dropped.

Despite the turnaround of the legal case, Roach and his team have not heard anything from Davis’s side. However, the native of Washington, D.C. turned his attention to another champion at 135 pounds, Shakur Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs). Uncertain over his own opponent, Stevenson welcomed the idea of stepping into the ring with Roach.

“Same mentality, champ. If this other fight doesn’t go through we gone run it bro,” Stevenson responded on X.

Verbal exchange with Teofimo Lopez has gone quiet

There was speculation on a clash between Stevenson and WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez, possibly in 2026. Earlier this month, Lopez proposed two opponents for his next fight—Stevenson and 140-pound IBF champion Richardson Hitchins.

The three-division champion Stevenson didn’t back down and gave Lopez his word that he was open to a fight. Following a brief exchange between them, the 140-pound WBO titleholder indicated they can meet next year in January.

It isn’t certain if there are any negotiations taking place between Stevenson and Lopez’s camps. Should any discussions fall apart, the Newark native won’t have to look far for an intriguing matchup at 135 pounds.