Oleksandr Usyk could be heading toward one final heavyweight fight, but nothing has been agreed yet. Usyk’s team has confirmed that they are in direct talks with Zuffa Boxing over a possible showdown with former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. The unbeaten Ukrainian has already described Wilder as the opponent he wants for his “last dance.”

The proposed fight would likely take place in the United States under Dana White’s new boxing promotion. However, both sides have stressed that discussions are still ongoing, with no contracts signed, no venue selected, and no fight date announced. The potential matchup comes shortly after Usyk vacated three heavyweight world titles while insisting that he is not retiring from boxing.

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Oleksandr Usyk vs Deontay Wilder Fight in Direct Talks

Usyk’s team director, Sergey Lapin, confirmed that discussions with Zuffa Boxing are taking place.

“Usyk has already stated that he sees Deontay Wilder as the opponent for his last dance. It is a match-up with significant potential from a sporting, media and international perspective. We are in direct discussions with Zuffa Boxing at the highest level. At this stage, no agreements have been signed.”

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Lapin also said the United States is the preferred location for the event.

“America is the most logical option. A fight of this level requires more than just the right names. It also requires the right partner, the right venue, the right broadcast platform, and an event of the appropriate scale.”

Wilder’s manager, Shelly Finkel, also confirmed the former champion is interested in the fight, saying the Alabama native “would take it” if the opportunity is presented.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Deontay Wilder Talks Gain Momentum

The talks come after Usyk vacated his WBA Super, WBC and IBF heavyweight titles following his 11th-round stoppage win over kickboxing star Rico Verhoeven in Egypt in May. The 39-year-old kept The Ring championship while stepping aside instead of defending against interim champion Agit Kabayel.

Usyk has repeatedly said he is not retiring and wants one more major fight before ending his career.

Zuffa Boxing, launched through a partnership between TKO Group Holdings and Saudi-backed Sela, is aiming to reshape professional boxing. The promotion plans to introduce a UFC-style structure with its own championships and streamlined matchmaking under the leadership of Dana White.

White has remained cautious about the proposed fight, saying only that “anything is possible.”

Oleksandr Usyk vs Deontay Wilder Could End Historic Careers

Usyk has built one of the most successful careers in modern boxing. After winning Olympic gold in 2012, he became the undisputed cruiserweight champion before repeating the achievement at heavyweight, including two victories over Tyson Fury to unify the division.

Wilder remains one of boxing’s biggest punchers. The former WBC heavyweight champion owns 43 knockouts in 45 victories and continues to attract attention despite recent setbacks following his trilogy with Fury.

A fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Deontay Wilder would bring together two of the biggest names of their generation. For Usyk, it could be the final fight of an unbeaten career. For Wilder, it would offer one last chance to defeat one of boxing’s greatest champions.

For now, negotiations continue. Lapin said there is “considerable interest” in making the fight happen, but added that “no concrete agreements have been reached,” leaving the boxing world waiting for an official announcement.