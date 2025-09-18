Boxing is the oldest professional fight sport that still exists in the world today, and there have been many legendary athletes who have stepped into the ring. But who are the best of the best in the long history of the sweet science? We look to answer that question with our definitive list of the 10 greatest boxers of all time.

10. Oleksandr Usyk

Credit: Jon Durr-Imagn Images

Oleksandr Usyk helped put Ukrainian boxing on the map when he won a gold medal in 2012, and he took that Olympic brilliance into the professional ranks to become one of the best boxers of all time. In an era with some gigantic heavyweights, the former undisputed cruiserweight king played David to several Goliaths like Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, and beat them all. He remains undefeated and is the only man to be the undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight champ.

Record: 24-0 (15 KOs)

9. Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford solidified his place as an immortal when he moved up two weight classes to defeat fellow legend Canelo Alvarez in 2025. The victory made him the first man to ever become an undisputed champion in three divisions. However, even before that monumental win, “Bud” was viewed as the best fighter on the planet for multiple years and was rarely pushed to his limit during an illustrious career.

Record: 42-0 (31 KOs)

8. Julio Cesar Chavez

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

After debuting in 1981, Julio Cesar Chavez was an absolute monster as he won his first 90 fights. While there had been good Mexican boxers before him, Chavez was the man who made the entire world realize how tough, willful, and skilled fighters from his nation could be. He won 107 times and posted 85 knockouts as he won championships at Super Featherweight, Lightweight, and Light Welterweight.

Record: 107-6-2 (85 KOs)

7. Marvin Hagler

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Marvin Hagler was your favorite fighter’s favorite fighter. The south paw was a god at middleweight and was part of several classics, including the greatest high-level brawl in the sport’s history with Tommy Hearns. He fought in an era with several other absolute icons of the sport, and he beat most of them. Furthermore, a case could be made that he beat them all if not for some favorable scoring towards Ray Leonard in their titanic clash in 1987. The “Marvelous” one was an outstanding fighter who would be great in any era.

Record: 62-3-2 (52 KOs)

6. ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

After winning a gold medal in the 1976 Summer Olympics, “Sugar” Ray Leonard seemed destined for greatness. And that is what he was for much of his career. He had blinding speed at his peak, underrated power, and was far tougher than he was given credit for. He made one of the scariest fighters ever — Roberto Duran — quit and beat Marvin Hagler at a time when he seemed unstoppable. Plus, he did it all with a flair that mirrored Muhammad Ali and made him one of the most popular fighters of all time.

Record: 36-3-1 (25 KOs)

5. Manny Pacquiao

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Manny Pacquiao has, arguably, the greatest underdog story in boxing history. He started his career at 106 pounds as a nobody from the Philippines, and would go on to win titles in eight divisions and become one of the most beloved fighters in the sport’s history. He was like a nat you couldn’t catch up to, but when he decided to plant his feet, he could bring the thunder during a five-punch combo. “Pac-Man” was a true one-of-a-kind legend that defeated many legends.

Record: 62-8-2 (39 KOs)

4. Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Love him or hate him — and there are many haters — Floyd Mayweather, Jr. was a truly special talent. He was as technically perfect as any fighter who has stepped in the ring. While he wasn’t a heavy hitter, he was an excellent counter-puncher and had the most impenetrable defense of all time. He defeated a stunning number of elite fighters and champions, and did it all while posting some of the biggest gates and PPV numbers of all time. People paid to see Mayweather Jr. lose as much as they did to see him win. And they paid big.

Record: 50-0 (27 KOs)

3. Muhammad Ali

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

No fighter has had a greater impact on the sport than Muhammad Ali. The Olympic gold medalist is the most famous fighter of all time due to his unique — at the time — fight promotion style and his ability to deliver on his brash trash talk. He was shockingly fast for a heavyweight with legit power. He was in some of the most-watched moments in sports history, and he often was on the winning end. The term “Thrilla in Manila” will forever be a part of the sports lexicon for all the above.

Record: 56-5 (37 KOs)

2. ‘Sugar’ Ray Robinson

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

“Sugar” Ray Robinson was the first truly complete fighter. He could beat you with his speed, power, and technique. And he laid the blueprint of being a flashy elite fighter that didn’t mind letting you know has good he was. He beat a record 25 champions and Hall of Famers during his career, and at one point had an absurd 129–1–2. He also had one title reign that lasted for 14 years. Robinson was very much a one-of-one talent for decades.

Record: 173-19-6 (108 KOs)

1. Roy Jones Jr.

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Roy Jones Jr. was so go at his peak, it just seemed unfair for his opponent. He took the flash and flair of fighters like Ali and Leonard and added a Pensacola hip hop vibe as he embarrassed his foes. He was extremely hard to hit because of his speed and second-to-none reflexes, but on the offensive side, he mixed ridiculous hand speed with big power. While the opponents are the big knock on his resume, he dominated everyone put in front of him and won titles from middleweight all the way up to heavyweight. He was the perfect fighter.

Record: 66-10 (47 KOs)