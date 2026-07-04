Floyd Mayweather has responded to growing questions about his place in boxing, insisting he remains the sport’s biggest star despite retiring from professional competition nearly a decade ago. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Cam’ron on the It Is What It Is podcast, recorded at his Las Vegas gym on March 6, 2026, and released this week, the unbeaten champion addressed criticism surrounding his finances, legal matters, and the possibility of another fight.

Mayweather retired in 2017 with a perfect 50-0 record, but his name continues to dominate boxing headlines through exhibition bouts and business ventures. During the interview, he defended his financial position, spoke about his businesses, praised rising fighters, and explained why he still believes he is boxing’s biggest attraction.

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Floyd Mayweather Declares He Is Still the Face of Boxing

Floyd Mayweather made it clear that he believes his influence in boxing has not faded.

“Honestly speaking, I’m still the face of boxing. Absolutely,” Mayweather said.

He explained that being the biggest name in the sport also makes him the main target for criticism.

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“I’m the main face. I’m the biggest name. So, with me being the main face and the biggest name, who they going to point the finger at? You.”

Mayweather added that lawsuits and negative stories often focus on him because of his status. At the same time, he said he continues to receive strong support from fans, especially within the Black community, who have followed and backed him throughout his career.

The former five-division world champion also praised several younger fighters, including Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson. He also acknowledged Jake Paul’s business success, saying he respects people who continue to work hard and grow the sport in different ways.

Floyd Mayweather Responds to Financial Rumors

Floyd Mayweather also dismissed reports suggesting he is facing financial problems.

“None of my nobody has taken none of my properties away from me. I still got all my houses. I still had everything. I still, my mother, my mother, my whole family, their bills still paid.”

He said all of his properties are paid for, his employees continue to receive their salaries, and his businesses remain successful.

Mayweather also spoke about changes in his personal life. He said he has removed “liars, thieves, rats, [and] snakes” from his inner circle and now focuses on building lasting opportunities for his family and business team.

He added that his Las Vegas gym has been open for more than 20 years and continues to welcome fighters from every promotion while helping develop future champions.

Floyd Mayweather Teases Possible Boxing Return

Although Floyd Mayweather remains retired from professional boxing, he confirmed that discussions about future fights continue.

He mentioned possible exhibition bouts or fights involving names such as Mike Tyson, Manny Pacquiao, overseas opponents, and even a kickboxer.

“If I’m able to steal some extra money why not? Why wouldn’t you?” Mayweather said.

He explained that many people continue to make money in boxing, so he sees no reason to rule out another appearance if the right opportunity arises.

Mayweather also called for greater unity in the Black community, encouraging people to support one another rather than create division.

While he did not announce a specific fight, he said “time will tell” when discussing any future return to the ring.

Floyd Mayweather remains active in the gym, oversees his businesses, and continues to be one of the biggest names in boxing. His latest comments show that, despite retirement, he still sees himself as the sport’s biggest name and remains open to another payday if the right opportunity comes along.