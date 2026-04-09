Eddie Hearn has made another strong statement about the heavyweight division, this time outlining a clear path for Anthony Joshua’s return. Speaking to FightHubTV, the Matchroom Boxing promoter said Joshua could face Deontay Wilder before a planned showdown with Tyson Fury later in 2026.

The comments come as Joshua continues his recovery from a serious car accident in Nigeria in late 2025. He has been working through rehabilitation and only recently resumed light training. Hearn’s remarks set out a possible schedule that includes a comeback fight, followed by one of the biggest bouts in modern heavyweight boxing.

Eddie Hearn Outlines Anthony Joshua’s Return Plan

Hearn explained that Joshua would need a fight before stepping into the ring with Fury. He pointed to the time Joshua has spent away from boxing due to injury and recovery.

“We need a warm-up fight before we fight Tyson Fury because AJ’s coming off the accident, he’s rehabilitating his body etc.,” Hearn said. “We’ll take Deontay Wilder as that warm-up fighter and then we’ll fight Tyson Fury in December.”

Joshua has not fought since the accident that left him with rib injuries and required months of physical therapy. His return to full training has been gradual in 2026. Hearn’s plan reflects a structured approach, starting with a fight against a known opponent before moving into a larger event.

Hearn Predicts Early Stoppage Against Deontay Wilder

Hearn also made a clear prediction about how a fight between Joshua and Wilder would end. He said Joshua would stop Wilder within three rounds.

“He just sent your soul into retirement. I was there, sitting front row,” Hearn said. “By the way, I respect Wilder, and I think he looked much better. But let me tell you because I was six feet away… Anthony Joshua will walk through Deontay Wilder within three rounds.”

Wilder, a former WBC heavyweight champion, remains active in the division. He is known for his knockout power and has recorded multiple stoppage wins during his career. His recent performances have shown adjustments in movement and timing, according to Hearn.

The Fight Could Set Up Joshua vs Fury

A bout between Joshua and Wilder would carry added importance because of their history. The two fighters have been linked for years, but previous negotiations did not lead to a fight. Issues related to purse splits and promotional terms delayed any agreement during their championship runs.

If the fight takes place in 2026, it would serve as a key step toward a meeting with Fury. Joshua and Fury have also been connected to a potential matchup for several years, but scheduling and other factors have prevented it from happening.

Hearn’s timeline suggests Joshua could return in the summer, face Wilder, and then move on to fight Fury in December. Fury remains one of the leading names in the heavyweight division, and a bout with Joshua would be a major event.

Wilder’s involvement would depend on the agreement terms between both camps. He has held a top position in the division and has faced leading opponents over the past decade. The outcome of any proposed fight would shape the direction of the heavyweight scene.