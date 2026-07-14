Just days after undergoing surgery following his knee injury at UFC 329, Conor McGregor has announced his next venture. Per a press release, FOX Nation, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and McGregor have partnered on a new competition series called World’s Baddest Man, set to premiere in summer 2027. McGregor will host the show and is featured throughout as a co-owner of BKFC and executive producer on the project.

The series will follow a bracket-style elimination tournament featuring elite domestic and international bare-knuckle fighters competing for what is described as an eight-figure prize pool and the title of World’s Baddest Man. Beyond the competition itself, the show is framed as a premium documentary series that offers access to fighters’ training camps, personal stories, and the sacrifices required to compete at that level. The tournament ends in a live championship finale.

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McGregor took a stake in BKFC earlier this year, and the FOX Nation partnership represents a meaningful step in bringing the promotion to a wider audience.

“BKFC has changed the game of combat sports, and I couldn’t be more excited to partner with FOX Nation and unleash The World’s Baddest Man Tournament. This tournament will bring together the toughest fighters on the planet in a true test of heart, grit, and willpower, and I’m proud to be part of something that will set a new standard for what it means to be the baddest man in the world.” – Conor McGregor

World’s Baddest Man is a bold new chapter for combat sports,” BKFC President David Feldman added. “Partnering with FOX Nation, Kiss Fly Productions and Conor McGregor allows us to showcase incredible athletes from around the world and tell the stories behind their pursuit of the toughest title in fighting.”

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The timing of the announcement is worth noting. McGregor suffered a knee injury in the opening seconds of his first-round loss to Max Holloway at UFC 329 on Saturday and will undergo surgery as a result. He has indicated he plans to fight again following his recovery, but the immediate post-fight period is now defined as much by this television deal as by what comes next inside the octagon.

McGregor had previously referenced a potential final UFC fight in April 2027, a timeline that may now need to be revisited depending on how his surgery and rehabilitation unfold.