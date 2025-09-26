After weeks of speculation, a mega fight between champions Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson may have finally materialized. Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) appeared to indicate that both sides have reached an agreement, as the WBO junior welterweight champion posted a video on social media, captioned “EARLY 2026 #TeofimoShakur.”

“Shakur Stevenson, I’m coming for you brother,” Lopez says in the video. “What are you gonna do, when ‘The Takeover’ takes over you, brother.”

Shortly after, Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs), who holds the WBC lightweight title, followed up with his own post.

“CHAPTER CLOSED. Teo let’s make boxing great again.” Responded Stevenson.

From social media exchanges, to signing the contract

Stevenson is coming off a unanimous decision win against William Zepeda in July, in his third defense of the WBC lightweight title. Following his victory, Stevenson was clear about who he wanted inside the ring next, as he called out Lopez on social media.

The three-division champion had previously expressed his desire to move up to 140 pounds. He will seek to capture a world title in a fourth weight class.

Lopez defeated Josh Taylor for the WBO junior welterweight title by unanimous decision in June 2023. In May, He retained the title for the third time, as he outclassed Arnold Barboza Jr. in a unanimous decision win. Intrigued by Stevenson’s callout, “The Takeover” had proposed a fight date for January 2026. During a recent segment of Inside The Ring, Lopez faced-off with Stevenson, adding much anticipation to the clash.

Although an official announcement has yet to be made, it should certainly make an exciting matchup.