Andy Ruiz Jr. has stirred fresh debate in the heavyweight division after naming Tyson Fury as the most overrated active fighter. The comments come just days before Fury returns to the ring, adding more attention to an already high-profile bout.

Ruiz, a former unified champion, made the remarks during a recent interview with Casino.org, in which he was asked to identify the most overrated boxer in the sport today.

His response was direct and quickly focused on Fury, a fighter widely regarded as one of the top heavyweights of his era. The timing of the statement has drawn attention as Fury prepares to fight again following a period of inactivity and recent defeats.

Andy Ruiz Jr. questions Tyson Fury’s standing

Ruiz initially hesitated before giving his answer. “I don’t know, there’s a few of them that I want to say, but I don’t want to put them on blast.”

“I’m gonna say Tyson Fury because they hype him up so much but to me, I don’t even think he’s a crazy fighter. Yes, he’s done a lot in the sport. But I feel like the only person that he really beat up that was good was Wilder. So yeah, I’m gonna say Tyson Fury.”

Fury, known as “The Gypsy King,” has built a strong record that includes a trilogy with Deontay Wilder. Their second fight in 2020 ended in a knockout win for Fury and remains one of the defining bouts of his career.

Ruiz’s comments focus on how Fury is viewed in light of his recent performances. While acknowledging Fury’s achievements, Ruiz suggested that the level of praise may exceed what he has shown in the ring in recent years.

Tyson Fury Returns after Losses to Oleksandr Usyk

Fury is set to return to action against Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The fight marks his first appearance in 16 months.

His last outing came in December 2024, when he lost a rematch to Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh. Usyk had also defeated Fury earlier that year, leaving Fury with consecutive losses against the same opponent.

These results have led to questions about Fury’s current position in the division. The upcoming fight offers him a chance to return to winning form and re-establish momentum.

The event also features Conor Benn against Regis Prograis on the same card.

Ruiz remains a notable figure in the heavyweight division. In 2019, he defeated Anthony Joshua by stoppage in New York, scoring four knockdowns and winning multiple world titles.

Joshua regained the belts in a rematch later that year in Saudi Arabia, but Ruiz’s first victory remains one of the division’s most significant results in recent years.

As Fury prepares for his return, Ruiz’s remarks have added another layer to the discussion around the heavyweight landscape. The division continues to feature several active contenders and upcoming bouts, with attention now focused on Fury’s performance and what follows next in his career.