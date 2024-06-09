Boston Red Sox reportedly could trade these 3 players at MLB trade deadline

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox entered June with a .500 record, fighting to remain in the playoff picture amid an up-and-down season. With the month off to a rough start for Boston, MLB trade rumors are surfacing regarding which players could be moved this summer.

While the Red Sox still have a shot at making the playoffs and their +28 run differential through 55 games is fifth-best in the American League, the team has progressively worsened. Since starting the season 18-13, Boston has a 14-20 record in its last 34 games which is the 10th-worst in baseball.

For a Red Sox ownership group that has been firmly committed to slashing payroll, operating as sellers at the MLB trade deadline would accelerate those efforts. With the team starting to slip, a few of Boston’s players are already popping up in MLB rumors

Jon Heyman of the New York Post named Tyler O’Neill, Kenley Jansen and Nick Pivetta as the three likeliest Red Sox trade candidates in 2024. Of the three, he believes O’Neill has the highest likelihood of being moved ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Tyler O’Neill stats: .250/.354/.500, .854 OPS, 11 home runs in 156 at-bats

O’Neill, a free agent at the end of the season, is an obvious player Boston will likely try and flip. The 28-year-old would be one of the best hitters available for trade this summer, though, Boston likely won’t receive a premium prospect in return because he’s a half-season rental.

Kenley Jansen contract: $16 million salary

Jansen, a free agent in 2025, is no longer pitching at an All-Star level. However, the veteran closer still sports a 2.89 ERA this season with a 1.23 WHIP. Jansen should have a fair amount of trade interest, but interest MLB teams might want Boston to cover a portion of his salary.

As for Pivetta, the 31-year-old righty would be treated as another half-season rental on the trade market. With a 3.40 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and a .200 batting average allowed this season, he could function as a strong mid-rotation starter for a contender.