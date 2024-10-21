2 more filthy rich individuals linked to Boston Celtics sale sweepstakes, including the brother of a super billionaire

A new report has revealed two new names in the chase to purchase the Boston Celtics, including the brother of one of the richest men on the planet.

The Celtics are just a day away from the start of their 2024-25 schedule. The defending champions are bringing back nearly all of last season’s team and are expected to be a serious threat to repeat as NBA champs next spring.

The team is projected to have a tenth straight winning season. When not including the COVID-altered 2020-2021 campaign. The franchise’s outstanding run of success has taken its value to new heights. And it is probably why the majority ownership group led by Wyc Grousbeck decided to put the organization up for sale this summer at a peak moment.

In that time, there have been several filthy rich individuals linked to a purchase of the NBA franchise with a record 18 championships. And a new report this week added a pair of new names to the chase to buy the Boston Celtics

Jeff Bezos’ brother is a contender to buy Boston Celtics

Over the weekend, The Boston Globe revealed that limited partner Robert Hale has shown interest in getting majority control of the legendary franchise.

“I’m hanging around the hoop, and carefully observing what happens and taking advantage of all opportunities,” Hale told the Globe. “It is a very, very valuable asset and a lot of fun.” The founder and CEO of Granite Telecommunications is one of America’s richest men and is reportedly worth $5.8 billion.

Along with Hale, the outlet also revealed that Mark Bezos — the half-brother of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos — is also interested in purchasing the team, according to a source.

The net worth of Bezos is unclear. But the founding partner of HighPost Capital private equity group is worth considerably less than his brother. Which is reportedly $206.7 billion.

