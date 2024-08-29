Boston Celtics add former 1st-round pick in latest depth move for defending NBA champions

Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The defending NBA champion Boston Celtics have pretty much stood pat throughout the summer. There was no reason to make major changes after winning 64 games and running rougshod through their opponents in the NBA Playoffs.

But even teams with an incredible amount of depth want to add more as the season quickly approaches.

Boston did just that on Wednesday, signing former first-round pick Lonnie Walker. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, it’s a one-year deal for the guard.

This is a pretty good get for the defending champs. Walker, 25, was a first-round pick of the San Antonio Spurs out of Miami (F) back in 2018.

He spent four seasons in San Antonio, averaging 9.4 points on just 41% shooting from the field. But the guard has picked it up since.

This past season with the Brooklyn Nets was Walker’s finest. He averaged 9.7 points while shooting a solid 38% from three-point range.

Walker will fill out one of the final roster spots for Boston. He’ll back up both Derrick White at the two and reigning NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown at the three.