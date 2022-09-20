Buffalo Bills’ Bobby Hart suspended for hitting Titans coach after Monday night’s game

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart let emotions get the best of him following Monday night’s blowout 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The veteran apparently went into the tunnel to confront a Titans player after the game, throwing a punch in the process. Unfortunately, said punch missed and hit a Titans coach smack on the head. You can make this type of stuff up.

One day later, and the NFL has announced a one-game suspension for Hart.

“As both teams were heading to the tunnel, you walked directly across the field to seek out your opponent. You approached him near the end zone and a coach had to hold you back as others shook hands. Once you and your opponent were in the end zone near the tunnel, you confronted him and immediately swung at him with a closed fist, striking the head of a Tennessee coach.” Letter from NFL to Bobby Hart notifying Bills offensive lineman of suspension

Bobby Hart incident and suspension

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

One has to wonder what exactly set Hart off. Buffalo was coming off its second consecutive blowout win to open the season. As for the veteran, he only saw action late in the game with the Bills’ second-team offense after this game was pretty much over.

There are social media reports indicating that Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was seen screaming at Bobby Hart and having his hands in the face of the offensive lineman. Another Bills player was apparently pulling Hart away from the Titans’ staff and Vrabel. It remains to be seen if Tennessee’s head coach was the one hit in the head.

Either way, it’s lucky that no one was seriously injured. Hart himself is also lucky he received a mere one-game ban.

A seventh-round pick of the New York Giants back in 2015, Hart has started 67 games throughout his career. He appeared in one game for Buffalo last season before returning to the team in free agency. Hart also played in three games for the Titans last season before joining the Bills.