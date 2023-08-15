BKFC tonight: BKFC 49 preview, fight card, and watch times

There is no event from BKFC tonight. After a card in Albuquerque that featured the first-ever flyweight title fight, the promotion returns to pay-per-view on Aug. 25 for BKFC 49.

BKFC Tonight: Welterweight gold is on the line at BKFC 49

On Aug. 25 the top bare-knuckle boxing promotion in the world is back with a six bout card at the Miami-Dade Fair Grounds. In the evening’s main event, welterweight gold will be on the line as rising bare-knuckle star Gorjan Slaveski faces fellow contender Jake Lindsey.

Both are the top-ranked fighters in the division and will compete for the strap with reigning two-division champion Luis Palomino unable to defend his title.

Credit: BKFC

In the night’s co-main event, former lightweight title contender Tom Shoaff returns to take on up-and-coming 22-year-old sensation Bryce Henry. A win for “Baby Yaga” would jettison him up the rankings and put him in a position for possible title contention later this year.

The card on Aug. 25 will also feature the return of featherweight star Bryan Duran as he looks to improve his record in the company to 5-0 when he battles Dakota Highpine.

How to watch BKFC 49 on Aug. 25

This event takes place inside the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds in Miami

The card will kick off at 8 PM ET

This event will be broadcast exclusively on FITE TV

BKFC 49 card

Gorjan Slaveski vs. Jake Lindsey

Bryce Henry vs. Tom Shoaff

Frank Alvarez vs. Jarod Grant

Bryan Duran vs. Dakota Highpine

John Michael Escoboza vs. Esteban Rodriguez

Howard Davis vs. Jeff Chiffens

Next BKFC card: BKFC 50

Credit: BKFC

Following a card in Miami, the BKFC schedule continues when two-division king, and Bare Knuckle Fight Championship wildman Lorenzo Hunt, will be back in action to defend his cruiserweight crown. Looking to usurp the thrown on Sept. 22 will be kickboxing, UFC, and PFL veteran Chris Camozzi.

Camozzi will be trying to continue his hot start in the promotion — two wins by knockout — and earn his first major combat sports title when he attempts to hand Hunt his first loss in over two years.

The card in Denver will also include the return of BKFC veteran Christian Torress as he takes on Andrew Yates in his second appearance inside the circle.

How to watch BKFC 50 on Sept. 22

This event takes place inside the 1ST Bank Center in Denver, CO

The card will kick off at 8 PM ET

This event will be broadcast exclusively on FITE TV

BKFC 50 card

Lorenzo Hunt vs. Chris Camozzi

Keegan Vandermeer vs. Dillon Winemiller

Andrew Yates vs. Christian Torres

Upcoming BKFC schedule: BKFC 51

Credit: BKFC

After the promotion’s return to Denver on Sept. 22, they will make a quick turnaround for a card the following week when they offer up a Bare-knuckle boxing card inside the Salem Civic Center in Salem, Virginia on Sept. 29.

Bouts for the card have not yet been announced but we will update this space as soon as matchups are confirmed or rumored for the company’s return to VA.

How to watch BKFC 51 on Sept. 29

This event takes place inside the Salem Civic Center in Salem, VA

The card will kick off at 8 PM ET

This event will be broadcast exclusively on FITE TV

BKFC 51 card