Buffalo Bills pick up fifth-year option on defensive tackle Ed Oliver

The Bills exercised the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Ed Oliver, keeping him in Buffalo through at least the 2023 season.

The Bills announced the move on Tuesday. Oliver, who played in college at Houston, was the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He will earn $10.75 million in 2023. He signed a four-year, $19.56 million rookie contract in 2019.

Oliver, 24, hasn’t missed a regular-season game, playing in 49 career games (40 starts). He became a starter midway through his rookie season. In his career, he has 117 tackles (21 for loss), 12 sacks, eight passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

In 17 games in 2021, he had 41 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble as the Bills won the AFC East.

In six career playoff games, Oliver has 17 tackles and a sack.

