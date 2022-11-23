Buffalo Bills Tremaine Edmunds and Greg Rousseau out vs. Lions

Credit: JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive end Greg Rousseau have been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the host Detroit Lions, coach Sean McDermott announced.

Edmunds will miss his second straight game with groin and heel injuries, while Rousseau will sit out his third consecutive contest due to an ankle injury.

McDermott also announced on his WGR 550 radio appearance Wednesday that defensive end A.J. Epenesa (ankle) will be listed as doubtful and center Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) will be questionable.

The official injury report will be updated later on Wednesday.

–Field Level Media