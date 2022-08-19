Cincinnati Bengals rookie Cam Taylor-Britt has surgery for core injury

Credit: The Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt will miss the remainder of the preseason after undergoing surgery to address a core injury, coach Zac Taylor said Friday.

Taylor-Britt was selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He recorded 51 tackles — including three for loss — to go along with one interception and one sack in 12 games last season with Nebraska. He had 140 tackles, six interceptions and 2.5 sacks in 42 games over four seasons with the Cornhuskers.

Eli Apple and Chidobe Awuzie likely will be the starting cornerbacks for the Bengals, who open their season against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 11.

–Field Level Media