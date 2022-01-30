Bears tab Green Bay’s Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator

Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy talks to Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears hired Luke Getsy as their offensive coordinator on Sunday.

Getsy, 37, comes from the Green Bay Packers, where he spent the past three seasons as quarterbacks coach, adding the title of passing game coordinator in 2020-21.

He is the latest in a flurry of hires for the Bears, who brought in new head coach Matt Eberflus, general manager Ryan Poles and assistant general manager Ian Cunningham in the past four days.

Getsy began his coaching career at his alma mater, Akron, in 2007 and transitioned to the NFL in 2014 as Green Bay’s offensive quality-control coach and then receivers coach (2016-17). He spent a season as offensive coordinator and receivers coach at Mississippi State in 2018 before returning to the Packers in 2019.

In Getsy’s seven seasons in Green Bay, the Packers won five NFC North titles.

