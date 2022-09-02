Bears president/CEO Ted Phillips retiring in February

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears president and CEO Ted Phillips is stepping down in late February after 40 years with the team.

Phillips, 65, has held his current position since 1999.

The decision to retire was announced Friday, but Phillips said it has been on his mind for a few years.

“Forty seasons is a long time,” he said. “I’m very blessed and I love my job. But when COVID hit, it gave me time to reflect and think about what I want my future to be. I’m healthy, so there’s no issue there, knock on wood. It was more just wanting to give myself the gift of time, to be able to enjoy my family and my friends.

“It’s a demanding job; takes a lot of time, there’s a lot of pressure. I just felt like it’s time to hand the baton to somebody else.”

Phillips joined the Bears in 1983 as the controller. He served as director of finance from 1987-93 and vice president of operations from 1993-99.

He became just the fourth president of the 102-year-old franchise, following George Halas, George “Mugs” Halas Jr. and Michael McCaskey.

The Bears will kick off their final season under Phillips’ leadership on Sept. 11 when the San Francisco 49ers visit Soldier Field.

–Field Level Media