Published June 24, 2022

Bears linebacker Matt Adams arrested on weapons charge

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Matthew Adams (49) during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.Indianapolis Colts Practice At Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center Complex On Tuesday Sept 1 2020
Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Chicago Bears linebacker Matt Adams was charged with misdemeanor firearm possession Thursday night, authorities said.

According to Chicago police, a search of his vehicle discovered a loaded handgun, a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets.

Possession of a high-capacity magazine within the Chicago city limits is a municipal code violation.

Adams has a court date scheduled for Aug. 24.

Adams, 26, signed a one-year deal with the Bears in April after spending his first four seasons with Indianapolis.

A seventh-round pick by the Colts in 2018, Adams played in 58 games (nine starts) and contributed 55 tackles.

–Field Level Media

