Baltimore Orioles’ heirs head to court over ownership control, with mention of moving team to Tennessee

The Baltimore Orioles have belonged to Peter Angelos and his family since he purchased the team back in 1993. But Angelos is 92 years old and eventually, someone else has to take over majority control of the O’s organization.

He does have two sons, Louis and John, but they appear to be at odds over the future of the franchise.

One brother sues another

According to Tim Prudente and Justin Fenton of The Baltimore Banner, Louis sued his brother John and his mother, claiming his father originally intended for both siblings to equally share the team. But according to Louis, John has taken over full control.

Louis still lives in Baltimore County, but interestingly, John does not — living in Nashville instead.

The lawsuit brings up several fascinating tidbits, but here’s the most noteworthy reveal.

“John intends to maintain absolute control over the Orioles — to manage, to sell, or, if he chooses, to move to Tennessee (where he has a home and where his wife’s career is headquartered) — without having to answer to anyone.” From Louis Angelos’ lawsuit

For the lawsuit to include the part about Tennessee is interesting as he’s maintained in the past a strong desire to keep the Orioles in Baltimore, specifically stating so back in 2019.

Peter Angelos’ goal not quite accomplished

Peter Angelos established a trust in 2017 after collapsing due to an aortic valve failure, appointing his wife and two sons appointed as co-trustees, but apparently, things haven’t been so smooth since the arrangement.

“The purpose of this lawsuit is simple. Peter Angelos created a trust for the express purpose of ensuring that his sons would share equally in decision-making and inheritance of all family assets, including the Orioles. John Angelos, however, has been working secretly to undermine his father’s intentions and to gain unilateral control. Lou Angelos is compelled to bring this action to set things right,” Statement from Lou Angelos’ attorneys

Also within the lawsuit is a passage indicating Angelos’ wife Georgia would like to sell the team, even getting an advisor to attempt a sale in 2020, a deal Louis claims John squashed.

