ATP roundup: Andy Murray advances in Newport

Great Britain’s Andy Murray cruised past the United States’ Sam Querrey 6-2, 6-0 on Monday in the first round of the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, R.I.

Murray, the tournament’s sixth seed, won 21 of 31 first-service points (68 percent) and won six of seven service games to clinch the victory.

He was one four players to pick up straight-set wins on the day along with the United States’ Christopher Eubanks, the Czech Republic’s Jiri Vesely and France’s Quentin Halys.

Eubanks bested German Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 7-5 in 85 minutes. Vesely, the seventh seed, took down Spaniard Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 6-2, and Halys knocked off Australian Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Mitchell Krueger was the only other American to advance, beating the Netherlands’ Tim van Rijthoven 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-3, as William Blumberg fell to fifth-seeded Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Eighth-seeded James Duckworth of Australia edged Great Britain’s Liam Broady 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, and Australia’s Max Purcell got past France’s Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 1-6, 7-5.

Nordea Open

France’s Hugo Gaston advanced to the second round Bastad, Sweden, when sixth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia retired while trailing 7-6 (6), 3-0.

In other opening-round action, Spaniards Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Albert Ramos-Vinolas both notched straight-set victories.

Davidovich Fokina toppled Portugal’s Joao Sousa 6-4, 6-2, while Ramos-Vinolas got past Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-3. It was a tough day for Portuguese players, as Sousa’s countryman Pedro Sousa lost 6-4, 6-3 to Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo.

Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler upset seventh-seeded Holger Rune of Denmark 6-3, 6-4, and eighth-seeded Sebastian Baez of Argentina ousted Italy’s Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-4.

In a battle of Argentinians, Federico Coria defeated Federico Delbonis 0-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Former U.S. Open winner Dominic Thiem of Austria rallied to edge Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Russia’s Aslan Karatsev dumped Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego 6-0, 2-6, 6-4.

–Field Level Media