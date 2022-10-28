fbpx
Published October 28, 2022

Houston Astros Framber Valdez will start Game 2 of World Series

Oct 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) reacts after completing the seventh inning against the New York Yankees during game two of the ALCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros announced Friday that All-Star left-hander Framber Valdez will start Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies.

The 28-year-old Valdez went 17-6 with a 2.82 ERA in 31 regular-season starts this season. He led the American League in innings pitched (201 1/3) and complete games (three).

Valdez will oppose Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA in 26 starts).

Valdez is 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA in two postseason starts this October. Overall, he is 5-2 with a 3.83 ERA in 11 postseason appearances (10 starts) but was roughed up in two World Series starts last year, going 0-1 with a 19.29 ERA against the Atlanta Braves.

Wheeler, 32, is 1-1 with a 1.78 ERA in four career postseason starts, all coming this season for the Phillies.

–Field Level Media

