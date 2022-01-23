WATCH: Antonio Brown trolls Tampa Bay Buccaneers after loss in NFL Playoffs

It was back in early January that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived star wide receiver Antonio Brown following a major spat between the enigmatic star and his coaches.

Brown was seen exiting the game during a Week 17 matchup with the New York Jets after getting into it with head coach Bruce Arians on the sidelines.

Thus ended a mere 15-game career with Tampa Bay for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

With his former Buccaneers team falling to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoffs on Sunday, Antonio Brown decided to take to social media to troll the team. It’s not a great look.

There’s really no need for this. And in reality, it’s not going to help Brown find a new team.

The embattled pass-catcher noted just recently that other teams have called him about potentially suiting up next season.

“I’m a football player, man. I’m a professional athlete. Let’s not get that twisted. That’s my main thing. A couple teams called.” Antonio Brown on interest from other teams

Brown, 33, will undergo ankle surgery. He’s expected to be ready for the 2022 season. Whether teams have legitimate interest remains to be seen.

