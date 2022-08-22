Andre Drummond suggests he’s the best rebounder of all-time

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

There was a time when Andre Drummond was viewed as the next great upcoming center in the NBA. After the Detroit Pistons made the former UConn star the ninth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, Drummond quickly became recognized as one of the game’s best rebounders in basketball.

While he may not have ever ascended to become the NBA’s best centers, Drummond, a two-time All-Star, can always be counted on to clean the glass. He’s led the league in rebounding on four separate occasions, but Drummond’s no longer viewed as a starting center.

But what he does, he does well. Drummond’s averaged 13.3 rebounds per game over his 10-year NBA career, chipping in 13.8 points per game, providing value on the low block, even if he’s no longer a star.

However, the 29-year-old Drummond isn’t bitter or frustrated with becoming a valued contributor off the bench. In fact, he’s quite proud of his abilities and accomplishments so far in his career.

In an interview with Mike Anthony of the CT Insider, Drummond mentioned once his playing career wraps up, he’d like to be recognized as the best rebounder in NBA history.

“I think I’m already there. I’m on my way. By the time I retire, I’ll go down as the best rebounder ever — if not already.” Andre Drummond on wanting to be the best rebounder ever

Drummond said he’d like to play into his 30s, or as long as his body lets him. But for now, he feels good and is looking forward to his first season in a Bulls uniform after signing a two-year contract with Chicago over the offseason.

Related: 50 Best NBA players of 2022: Stephen Curry leads the charge after brilliant season

Andre Drummond’s numbers back up his claim

Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

At first, when hearing of Drummond’s bold claim, it sounds outrageous. For all the legendary centers who have come before him, Drummond feels he’s already the best at pulling down boards? Teams don’t even view Drummond as a starter anymore, but he’s clearly valued for his ability to rebound.

But the best? That’s a stretch.

However, a closer look at Drummond’s career stats may surprise some.

He actually leads all other players in NBA history in career rebound rate, pulling down an incredible 24.66% of the total rebounds available. Dennis Rodman is second at 23.44%, and Reggie Evans is third at 21.87%. Current Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert ranks fourth at 21.71%.

So Drummond’s claims don’t come out of left field. It won’t surprise anyone to hear Drummond is an elite rebounder, but the best of all time? That will still raise the eyebrows of many. Yet, the stats don’t lie.

Related: NBA Power Rankings: Questions with Nets and Lakers lead to summer shake up