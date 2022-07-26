Agent: WR Mohamed Sanu set to join Dolphins

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins are signing veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, his agent said Tuesday.

Terms were not announced by Mike McCartney.

Sanu joins a crowded and star-studded wide receivers room, which features Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at the top and Cedrick Wilson Jr. in the third wideout spot. Sanu will compete with Trent Sherfield, River Cracraft, Lynn Bowden Jr., Preston Williams, Cody Core, DeVonte Dedmon and undrafted free agent Braylon Sanders.

Sanu, 32, appeared in just eight games (no starts) for the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, hauling in 15 catches for 177 yards.

Originally selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the 2012 draft, Sanu has 435 career catches for 4,871 yards and 27 touchdowns. He has played in 136 games (96 starts) for five teams, including the Bengals (2012-15) and Atlanta Falcons (2016-19).

