Agent for New England Patriots’ N’Keal Harry requests trade for client

Published Caption: Patriots receiver N Keal Harry fends off Dolphins defender Jerome Baker after a third-quarter reception in Week 1. [The Providence Journal / Kris Craig] Original Caption: Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry fends off Dolphins defender Jerome Baker after a third-quarter reception in Week 1. Patriots Expecting More From N Keal Harry

The agent for New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry formally has requested a trade on behalf of his client.

Per the NFL Network, Harry’s agent, Jamal Tooson, said Tuesday that the former first-round pick is in need of a change of scenery.

“For the past several months, I have been working in cooperation with the Patriots behind the scenes to put a plan in place to allow N’Keal to thrive in New England,” Tooson said in a statement. “Through two seasons, he has 86 targets, which obviously hasn’t met the expectations the Patriots and N’Keal had when they drafted a dominant downfield threat who was virtually unstoppable at the point of attack in college.

“Following numerous conversations with the Patriots, I believe it’s time for a fresh start and best for both parties if N’Keal moves on before the start of training camp. That’s why I have informed the Patriots today I am formally requesting a trade on behalf of my client.”

Harry, 23, recorded 33 receptions for 309 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games last season. He has 45 catches for 414 yards and four scores in 21 career games since being selected by the Patriots with the 32nd overall pick out of Arizona State in 2019.

Harry carries a base salary of approximately $1.4 million for this upcoming season and nearly $1.9 million in 2022.

–Field Level Media