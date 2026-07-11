While there has been a ton of speculation about future WWE Hall of Famer Sheamus taking his talents to AEW this summer, that would be the wrong move for him. The “Celtic Warrior” should take his talents to New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

This month will bring the end of an era in WWE. After 17 years in the company, reports emerged that Sheamus’ contract is set to expire very soon, and the two sides were unable to agree on terms for a new deal. The multi-time WWE Champion confirmed as much on Friday with what seemed to be a farewell message on X to WWE fans.

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Following the news of his imminent exit from the promotion, speculation quickly grew about a jump to AEW. However, according to a new report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, there is an internal divide about signing the 48-year-old. While some of his former WWE co-workers would love to see him brought in, others believe he will cut into the limited TV time current talent are already fighting for.

While a jump to AEW is a logical idea, it may not be the best choice for him or the promotion. If Sheamus truly wanted to maximize the final years of his career, he should consider heading to the land of the rising sun and competing for NJPW.

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Why NJPW should make a strong push for Sheamus in free agency

Credit: WWE

After riding a huge wave of momentum in the back half of the 2010s, NJPW is in the midst of some tough times. And much of it can be tied to the rise of AEW.

The No. 2 wrestling company in the world has poached much of its top talent since its inception in 2019. Including Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, Kazuchicka Okada, Jay White, David Finlay, Will Ospreay, and Konosuke Takeshita.

Furthermore, legends like Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tetsuya Naito have ended their careers, while other valuable members of the roster have moved on. At this point, NJPW is in a fight for survival. The brand could desperately use a bump in interest with the addition of an established star. That is why they should make a serious effort to convince Sheamus to join their company.

The Irishman has been pushed heavily and main evented in the No. 1 company in the world for much of the last two decades. So, he is a well-established name in the business with a heck of a resume. He can bring a lot of eyeballs to NJPW and be the new gaijin mega-star they’ve lacked since they had Chris Jericho. However, there is another major reason they should target him: He is a strong fit for their wrestling style.

Over the last few years, Sheamus has transitioned to being one of WWE’s most reliable mat generals. Creating crowd-pleasing matches with his hyper physical style. While he is still in great shape for a performer who is nearly 50, AEW feels like it has a match speed that is two gears above his. However, in the land of strong-style, the wrestling legend would be a fish in water.

It is unclear if NJPW can offer the sort of money Sheamus will be looking for to travel halfway across the globe to wrestle, but they should throw everything at him because he and the company feel like a match made in heaven, and they need him.