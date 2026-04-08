In a stunning reveal, AEW World Champion MJF revealed that he was nearly abducted by a fake pilot who snuck backstage during an All Elite event.

It is not easy being a celebrity. Sure, there are many perks, and the adoration of fans can be intoxicating. However, sometimes that passion goes too far, and fans put their heroes into awkward positions. That has long been the case in professional wrestling. An industry that has some of the most fervent fans in show business.

For decades, wrestling fans have heard stories about pushy and overzealous supporters of the industry making life difficult for their favorite wrestlers at airports and hotels. However, this week, AEW superstar MJF revealed a surprising story that puts him in a scary category among his contemporaries: potential abduction victim.

During a new conversation on the Adam Friedland Show, the current AEW World Champion told a story about being informed that he was being given a private jet ride home to New York so he could be with his father following a heart attack. However, he quickly found out that the “pilot” who was set to take him home after a show wasn’t a pilot at all.

Man admits trying to abduct MJF

Credit: AEW

“So I find my boss [Tony Khan] after this pilot says this to me, and I knock on his door. He opens the door, and he goes ‘Max!’ I go ‘Yeah, it’s me. I want you to know how much this means to me. The fact that you’re trying to fly me back to my dad as soon as possible after he had the heart attack,'” MJF said.

“And he goes,’ What the f*** are you talking about?’ And I go ‘The pilot just told me’. He goes, ‘I didn’t f***ing book you a jet to go back home tonight.’”

Eventually, MJF and AEW management figured out that something was not right, and with the help of security, located and detained the individual. When they asked him to show his pilot’s license, the man hilariously responded by saying, “Ah, I left it at home.”

While detained by security, they then asked the man what his scheme was. And he frighteningly admitted the plan was to abduct the AEW star.

Unfortunately, MJF is not the first wrestling victim of a stalker or potential kidnapper. In 2020, former WWE performer Sonya Deville was also nearly kidnapped by an obsessed fan in her Florida home.