MJF is not letting up on TNA or its president, Carlos Silva. Following Wednesday’s announcement that Nic Nemeth had been pulled from their scheduled May 1 bout for Create-A-Pro, the AEW World Champion took his criticism to Busted Open Radio, where he went further than his social media comments in laying out exactly why he believes Silva’s actions are harmful to the wrestlers affected.

“Let’s talk about TNA and the fact that they are pulling young talent off the shows when they are barely paying them any money whatsoever and telling them, ‘Hey, you can’t wrestle because there is a guy from another promotion that is wrestling on this show,'” MJF said.

“Does that help young talent grow? Does that help young talent become better inside the squared circle? Moreover, does that help young talent put food on their plate and table so they can eat?” he added. “What Carlos Silva is doing is disgusting. If anybody supports him or that company at this point, it is very hard for me to wrap my head around.”

MJF’s argument centers not just on his own canceled match but on the broader impact of TNA’s policy on talent who rely on independent bookings to supplement their income. The implication from MJF is that Silva’s decision prioritizes promotional politics over the financial well-being of the very performers TNA employs. Based on what wrestlers and fans have said on social media, this has not been a popular move by the promotion.

MJF also offered his own theory on why the match with Nemeth fell through, suggesting the TNA situation is being used as cover for something more personal. The AEW World Champion stated his belief that Nemeth is simply afraid of him and that the pulled booking is a convenient conspiracy to keep the two from ever stepping into the ring together. Now, this is purely part of MJF’s gimmick and storyline with Nemeth.