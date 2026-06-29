Mick Foley is not completely ruling out one more match, and he already has a name in mind. Speaking to Going Ringside in a new interview, the WWE Hall of Famer said Darby Allin would be his dream final opponent and revealed he has already made that known to the AEW star directly.

Foley recently signed with AEW in a broadcaster capacity and will be involved in hosting duties for the promotion going forward. Despite that off-screen role and the physical toll of a career defined by some of the most punishment any wrestler has willingly absorbed, the question of whether he might lace up his boots one last time continues to follow him.

Go Ad-Free

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Asked about the possibility of returning for one final bout, Foley was cautiously open. “I had this great 30-minute conversation with Ariel Helwani and he asked me about the possibility of one more match. You never know. I did say if the stars were aligned, but we have to see how the stars align. I’d have to be in really good shape and feel like I could have a match that wouldn’t disappoint people.”

When pressed on who he would want across the ring from him, Foley pointed to Allin without hesitation. “I pointed out to Darby that I am on record of saying he would be a dream opponent. So you never know what the future may bring. I’m down a lot of weight, but my cardio is suspect at best, and I’d still have to lose another 30 pounds just to hit poor conditions. So we’ll see if there’s some changes in the next year.”

The pairing makes a certain kind of sense. Allin has built his reputation on a willingness to absorb and dish out punishment in a way that echoes what made Foley so compelling throughout his career.