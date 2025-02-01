All-Pro quarterback advised to avoid Las Vegas Raiders this offseason

Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders can’t afford to begin the 2025 season with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell atop the quarterback depth chart. Financially, it would be fine, but from a competitive standpoint, the Raiders would be setting themselves up to fail again.

While Pete Carroll could be an upgrade over the inexperienced Antonio Pierce, the Raiders need more consistency out of their quarterbacks next season. One potential solution may be to chase after a proven talent, like a five-time All-Pro. Yet, others believe that would be a bad fit for everyone involved.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections

Aaron Rodgers urged to ignore Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There’s no doubt that the Las Vegas Raiders have to consider all options when it comes to upgrading their quarterback room. Most would say that if a four-time NFL MVP became available, any team with a quarterback need should look into adding him to the roster.

Yet, when it comes to the potential availability of Aaron Rodgers, some, like Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, believe the Raiders should look the other way this offseason.

“There’s already plenty of dot-connecting chatter linking Rodgers to the Raiders. While he’d be an upgrade over who they currently have — and possibly the best-short term option they’ll find — the move makes little sense for Rodgers. While it would be great to finally get a Mahomes vs. Rodgers game, it would not be an ideal final chapter to Rodgers’s legacy to sign on for what likely won’t be an immediate fix. Yes, having Rodgers will repair things faster. But to what end? An 8-9 record? Maybe 9-8 and a game of tiebreaker Plinko for a spot in the playoffs?” PFT on Rodgers/Raiders

Rodgers is still under contract with the New York Jets, but there’s no guarantee the new regime will want to hold onto the 41-year-old. They may prefer to cut or trade Rodgers this offseason.

If he does become available, expectations are that he’d seek a chance to join the team with the best chance to compete for a Super Bowl. Would that really be the Raiders in an AFC West division that featured three playoff teams this past season?

Related: Top 2025 NFL free agents: Ranking top 30 players in NFL free agency