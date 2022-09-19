49ers’ Super Bowl odds improve with Jimmy Garoppolo

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

A team’s chances to win the Super Bowl doesn’t typically improve after losing its starting quarterback for the season, but that’s exactly what has happened for the San Francisco 49ers.

The day second-year quarterback Trey Lance underwent surgery on a broken ankle, several sportsbooks told Field Level Media that the 49ers’ futures odds shortened with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm of the offense.

Garoppolo, who agreed to a one-year deal to return to San Francisco as the backup, relieved Lance on Sunday and led the 49ers to a 27-7 victory over Seattle.

BetMGM, BetRivers and DraftKings all reported that San Francisco’s Super Bowl odds moved from +2200 to +2000, while they shortened from +2200 to +1800 at FanDuel and from +2000 to +1800 at PointsBet. The 49ers’ odds to win the NFC Championship remained at +9000 at BetMGM and DraftKings, but moved from +900 to +800 at BetRivers.

Sunday’s victory improved the 49ers’ record to 1-1, even with their three NFC West rivals. San Francisco also moved from +175 to +160 at BetRivers to win the division, while their NFC West odds remained at +150 at DraftKings.

BetMGM said Lance had been 12th in the most bets placed on the NFL Most Valuable Player prop bet and sixth in money wagered. Meanwhile, PointsBet has refunded all Lance MVP bets with free bets.

“PointsBet refunded all stakes on Trey Lance for MVP as free bets following his unfortunate ankle break although the 49ers have in fact shortened for the Super Bowl following their comprehensive win over the Seahawks,” PointsBet head of trading Kevin Lawler told Field Level Media.

Garoppolo said it was “just like riding a bike” after beating the Seahawks.

“I’m comfortable here,” he said. “The players, the scheme, the locker room. I’m familiar with it.

“I’m not saying I knew this was going to happen. But I was ready for this in case it did happen and I just wanted to take advantage of the opportunity.”

–Field Level Media