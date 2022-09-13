49ers put Elijah Mitchell on IR, sign Marlon Mack

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers officially placed running back Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve Tuesday and signed Marlon Mack to their practice squad.

Mitchell will miss two months with a sprained right MCL he sustained during the team’s Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. He won’t require surgery.

Mitchell left Sunday’s 19-10 loss after being tackled by Bears safety Eddie Jackson, whose shoulder collided with Mitchell’s right knee. He finished the game with six carries for 41 yards.

Jeff Wilson Jr. is now atop the 49ers’ depth chart at running back. Jordan Mason and rookie Tyrion Davis-Price are the backups. Wilson rushed nine times for 22 yards in Week 1 and caught two passes for eight yards.

Mack, 26, was released by the Houston Texans last week.

Mack ran for a career-best 1,091 yards with eight touchdowns in 2019 with the Indianapolis Colts. He has rushed for 2,484 career yards and 20 touchdowns in 47 games (23 starts) for the Colts. He also has 57 career receptions for 448 yards and two scores.

The 49ers on Tuesday also promoted safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. from the practice squad to the active roster.

The team also signed offensive lineman Keith Ismael to the practice squad, and released offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland and receiver Connor Wedington from the 16-man squad.

The Niners (0-1) host Seattle (1-0) in Week 2.

–Field Level Media