New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson improving, remains out indefinitely

The last update we received regarding New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson wasn’t great with news that the former No. 1 pick might need a second surgery on his injured foot.

With just 21 games to go in the 2021-22 regular season, the Pelicans provided another update about Williamson’s injury on Wednesday. It’s somewhat of a mixed bag. But it does provide some hope for fans in Nola.

“Recent imaging showed improved bone healing of the fifth metatarsal in Zion Williamson’s right foot. He will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities. He remains out indefinitely.” New Orleans Pelicans update on Zion Williamson injury (March 2, 2022)

Whether this means Williamson will return at any point during the 2021-22 season remains to be seen. New Orleans regular-season finale will come April 10 against the Golden State Warriors. That’s roughly five weeks from new.

Zion Williamson injury update and impact on the New Orleans Pelicans

Since starting out the season with a 1-12 record, these Pelicans are 24-24. They are currently tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the 10th seed in the Western Conference and the final play-in spot. New Orleans is also just 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the eighth spot after just recently blowing out LeBron James and Co.

Obviously, getting Williamson back here soon would be an absolute boon for New Orleans. Despite only suiting up in 85 games since New Orleans made him the No. 1 pick back in 2018, the dude has been dominant when on the court.

Zion Williamson stats: 25.7 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 3.7 APG, 61% shooting

The backdrop here includes rumors that Williamson and his camp are not sold on the forward’s future with the Pelicans.

That complicates things after New Orleans pulled off a win-now move ahead of the February 10 NBA trade deadline, acquiring star guard C.J. McCollum from the Blazers. The hope was that these two could join Brandon Ingram in forming a big three moving forward. Whether that happens remains to be seen.

