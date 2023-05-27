Zack Wheeler, Phillies edge Braves

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia right-hander Zack Wheeler continued his dominance over the Atlanta Braves, throwing eight scoreless innings to lead the visiting Phillies to a 2-1 win on Saturday.

The Phillies have won the last two games in the four-game series between the National League East rivals after the Braves won the series opener.

Wheeler (4-4) pitched a season-high eight innings and allowed three hits, one walk, one hit batsman and a season-high 12 strikeouts.

Craig Kimbrell allowed one run in the ninth inning, but he still earned his seventh save with two strikeouts. He surrendered a solo homer to Sean Murphy, his 11th, with one out to spoil the shutout.

Wheeler retired the first eight batters until hitting Michael Harris II with a pitch and allowing his first hit to Ronald Acuna Jr. The Braves were unable to advance a runner to third base against Wheeler.

Since joining the Phillies in 2020, Wheeler has made 11 starts against the Braves, going 5-2 and posting a 1.81 ERA (15 earned runs in 74 1/3 innings) with 89 strikeouts to 10 walks. He improved to 11-7 in his 25th career start against Atlanta.

Atlanta starter Charlie Morton (5-5) pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on seven hits, a season-high four walks and nine strikeouts. Four Atlanta relievers combined for four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and fanning six.

The Phillies got their only runs when they broke the scoreless tie in the fifth inning with a pair of runs. Brandon Marsh singled and went to third when Cody Clemens doubled just inside the first-base bag. Marsh scored on Bryson Stott’s sacrifice fly and Clemens scored on Trae Turner’s bloop double to right.

The Phillies left the bases loaded in the third and fifth innings and stranded runners at second and third in the sixth. They were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 runners.

Atlanta’s Austin Riley doubled and extended his hitting streak to a season-best 10 games.

