Dallas Cowboys star Zack Martin gets massive raise, ends holdout

Dallas Cowboys star guard Zack Martin has been a holdout through all of training camp as the eight-time Pro Bowler seeks a raise.

Following Dallas’ first preseason game this past weekend, Martin now agreed to a restructured contract that will give him a huge raise over the next two seasons while enabling a return to camp.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Martin will earn $18 million in each of the next two seasons. He was set to make $13.5 million 2023 and $14 million in 2024. That’s a raise of $8.5 million or so. All $36 million is said to be guaranteed.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners!

It was vital for Dallas to get the 32-year-old Martin back in the mix. He’s earned Pro Bowl honors in eight of nine seasons with the exception being an injury-plagued 2020 campaign in which the Notre Dame product missed six games and dealt with COVID-19.

According to Pro Football Focus, he was the only full-time starting guard in the NFL to not yield a sack last season. When on the field, Martin has been one of the best offensive linemen in the entire game.

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Related: Dallas Cowboys standing in Sportsnaut’s NFL power rankings

He’s now getting paid like it.

Zack Martin’s new average salary of $18 million per season is now No. 3 among NFL guards, behind Chris Lindstrom of the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts star Quenton Nelson.

For Dallas, getting its best offensive lineman back in the mix ahead of Week 1 is a big deal. Quarterback Dak Prescott is coming off a down 2022 season in which he led the NFL with 15 interceptions. In general, pass protection in front of him was good with Prescott going down just 20 times in 12 starts.