Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks top Rangers again in desert

Zac Gallen struck out 11 and gave up one run in six innings on Tuesday night as the Arizona Diamondbacks held off the Texas Rangers 6-3 to sweep a two-game interleague series in Phoenix.

Corbin Carroll added two hits, an RBI, a run and a stolen base for Arizona. Gabriel Moreno also chipped in with two hits, two runs scored and an RBI.

Paul Sewald escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning for his 27th save, getting Travis Jankowski to bounce out to third base to end the game. D-backs center fielder Alek Thomas robbed Marcus Semien of extra bases with a diving catch on the warning track for the first out of the inning.

The D-backs have won seven of eight while the Rangers have lost a season-high six straight.

Gallen (14-5) kept the Rangers in check while scattering seven hits and a walk.

Texas starter Jon Gray (8-7) was charged with five runs (four earned) on seven hits in four innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked three.

Arizona struck for three runs in the second inning to open the scoring. Christian Walker and Lourdes Gurriel each singled to open the inning, and Thomas walked to fill the bases. Jace Peterson bounced into a double play, scoring Walker. Moreno then added an RBI single and the third run raced home on Carroll’s infield single.

The D-backs chased Gray in the fifth inning on three straight singles by Geraldo Perdomo, Carroll and Ketel Marte. Reliever Grant Anderson inherited a bases-loaded, no out situation.

Tommy Pham then floated an RBI single to left-center, extending his hit streak to 13 games, and Gurriel’s sacrifice fly gave the D-backs a five-run lead.

The Rangers broke through on Mitch Garver’s two-out, solo home run in the sixth inning. But Gallen, after allowing a single to Jankowski, struck out Jonah Heim for his 11th strikeout to end the inning and his night.

The Diamondbacks reclaimed a five-run lead in the sixth inning on Carroll’s sacrifice fly, which scored Moreno.

Texas closed the gap to 6-3 on Corey Seager’s two-run single in the seventh inning. But with two on and two outs, Arizona reliever Miguel Castro came in and retired Garver on a fly ball to right.

