Zac Gallen, D-backs baffle Padres

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Gallen logged six scoreless innings and Christian Walker hit his 24th home run of the season to help the Arizona Diamondbacks snap a nine-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night in Phoenix.

Arizona won for the first time since July 31 thanks in large part to Gallen (12-5), who scattered just four hits while walking one and striking out eight.

The Diamondbacks won on the same night the franchise celebrated the 25th anniversary of its existence with more than 60 former players introduced to the Chase Field fans.

Miguel Castro and Kevin Ginkel each pitched a hitless inning after Gallen’s exit.

Paul Sewald, recently acquired from the Seattle Mariners before the Aug. 1 trade deadline, allowed a leadoff single to Juan Soto in the ninth before getting three consecutive outs to earn his first save with the Diamondbacks.

Sewald has 22 saves overall this season.

Arizona got on the board in the first inning against left-hander Rich Hill (7-12), adding to the veteran’s woes against the D-backs.

Hill is now 1-9 with a 6.27 ERA in 14 career starts against Arizona.

Corbin Carroll hit a ground-rule double with one out to start the rally in the first inning. Tommy Pham followed with another double off Hill to give the Diamondbacks a 1-0 lead.

After retiring the side in order in the second inning and getting the first two batters of the third, Hill gave up another double to Pham before serving up a home run to Walker.

Walker went 3-for-4, while Pham finished 2-for-4 with an RBI. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also went 2-for-4.

Pedro Avila relieved Hill with one out in the fourth inning and proceeded to keep the Diamondbacks in check.

Avila went on to pitch 4 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits. He struck out two without a walk. Hill gave up the three runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.

–Field Level Media