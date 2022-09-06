Yankees-Twins postponed, to play twin bill Wednesday

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday’s game between the Minnesota Twins and host New York Yankees was postponed due to heavy rain in the New York area.

The game will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, starting at 3:05 p.m. ET.

The Yankees (81-54) opened the series with a 5-2 victory Monday afternoon. New York began Tuesday with a five-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.

Minnesota (68-65) has followed up a five-game winning streak by dropping four of five. The Twins entered Tuesday one game behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.

Gerrit Cole (10-7, 3.28 ERA) was scheduled to pitch Tuesday for New York against Minnesota’s Joe Ryan (10-7, 3.88). Cole and Ryan will likely start at some point in the doubleheader.

–Field Level Media