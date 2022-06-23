Yankees trade pitcher David McKay to Rays

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees traded David McKay to the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations on Thursday and added fellow right-hander Albert Abreu to the active roster.

The Yankees claimed Abreu off waivers from the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

McKay, 27, made just two appearances for the Yankees this season, striking out one in two scoreless innings.

Abreu, 26, was 0-0 with a 3.46 ERA in 11 appearances this season with the Royals and Texas Rangers. The Royals acquired Abreu from Texas on June 3.

The Yankees also optioned right-hander Clarke Schmidt to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Wednesday night’s game.

