New York Yankees right-hander Ryan Weber is a free agent after declining an outright assignment.

Weber, 32, recorded one save and a 0.84 ERA in five appearances out of the New York bullpen this season.

He was designated for assignment on Friday.

Weber is 4-12 with a 5.02 ERA in 68 games (16 starts) with six teams over eight major league seasons.

