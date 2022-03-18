Yankees RHP Domingo German (shoulder) on 60-day IL

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees placed right-hander Domingo German on the 60-day injured list Friday with right shoulder impingement syndrome.

German, 29, missed all of August and September last season with inflammation in his throwing shoulder.

The move allowed New York’s roster to remain at the maximum 40 players after the re-signing of first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

German went 4-5 with a 4.58 ERA in 22 games (18 starts) in 2021, striking out 98 batters in 98 1/3 innings. He owns a career record of 24-16 with a 4.54 ERA in 77 games (56 starts) since 2017. He was suspended for the 2020 season for violating MLB’s personal conduct policy.

